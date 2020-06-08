1 killed in McMinnville tire plant incident Monday

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bridgestone Americas officials told News 2 that one worker was killed on the job at their McMinnville tire plant Monday.

Officials released the following statement:

At Bridgestone Americas, the well-being and safety of our employees, contractors, and visitors is our most important value. On Monday, June 8, a contractor who worked at our Warren County Truck and Bus Radial Tire Plant passed away following an accident at the facility. We are currently investigating the situation. At this time, we do not have any further details about this incident. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and co-workers at our Warren County operation. Counseling is being made available for those in need of support. Emily Weaver, Bridgestone Americas

