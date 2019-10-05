1 killed in Lawrenceburg crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 43 South in Lawrenceburg.

According to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, the one-vehicle crash happened just after 6 a.m. near East Taylor Street in the area of Story & Lee Distribution Warehouse.

One person in the car was pronounced dead, investigators said.

The fire department warned drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays.

No other details have been released, as the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.