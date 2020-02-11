1 killed in hit-and-run crash on I-65 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after an apparent hit-and-run crash on the interstate in Williamson County late Monday night.

The fatal collision was reported just before midnight on I-65 southbound at the Peytonsville Road exit, which is mile marker 61.

According to preliminary findings by Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person was pronounced dead, while three other people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. One of the drivers involved sped off and had not been located, troopers added.

The entire southbound portion of the interstate was shut down in the area, as an investigation was conducted. The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated the road would reopen around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle is urged to contact Tennessee Highway Patrol at 800-736-0212 or 615-741-3181.