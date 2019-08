HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed Monday night in a crash involving a car and a farm tractor on Highway 230 East in Hickman County.

According to the Hickman County Rescue Squad, one driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while the other driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.