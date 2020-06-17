1 killed in Franklin crash Wednesday morning

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are looking into what caused a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Officials said it happened around 4:00 a.m. on N. Carothers Pkwy.

Franklin police said the vehicle was unoccupied at the time. The driver, 37-year-old Chantel Britman of Franklin was ejected from it and died.

The preliminary investigation stated that Britman’s vehicle was heading north on N. Carothers between Ovation Parkway and Southstar Drive when it hit the curb and went up an embankment, rolling over several times.

The Franklin Police Department said they are saddened by this loss.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.