1 killed in fiery crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after a fiery crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Hendersonville Thursday morning, according to emergency officials.

Hendersonville police responded around 5:15 a.m. to a vehicle fire located near the New Shackle Island Road exit.

Sumner County emergency management said the crash is fatal, but no additional information has been released about the circumstances of the crash.

The area of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard around the scene was closed for about an hour and reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m.