1 killed in fiery crash on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fiery crash that killed one person on the interstate in South Nashville Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-24 eastbound between the Briley Parkway and Harding Place exits.

According to Metro police, a vehicle left the road, struck a pole and became fully-engulfed in flames. There was at least one person in the vehicle and that person was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Two right lanes will be closed on I-24 eastbound for an undetermined amount of time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.