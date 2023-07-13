WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a rollover crash in Wilson County Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Saundersville Ferry Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported at least one person was killed in the rollover crash.
The roadway was closed but has since reopened to traffic.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.