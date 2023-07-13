WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a rollover crash in Wilson County Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Saundersville Ferry Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Photo: WKRN)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported at least one person was killed in the rollover crash.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.