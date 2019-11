MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Sheriff’s officials confirmed to News 2 that a deputy was killed in a crash on the Montgomery and Cheatham County line.

The crash happened on Highway 41/State Route 112 near Oak Plains Road. The deputy’s identity has not been released.

No other information was released.

Eastbound traffic is affected with the roadway closed. Westbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.