1 killed in crash on Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Murfreesboro Wednesday.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows a woman was driving a 2010 silver Ford Escape southbound on Lebanon Pike (Hwy 231) near Cherry Lane at around 10:39 a.m. when her car crossed the double center line, hitting a 2013 blue Toyota Prius and forcing it off the roadway into a ditch. The driver of the Prius, a 66-year-old man, became trapped in his car.

Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department used hydraulic equipment to free the man. He died about an hour later at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The impact made the Escape spin around and hit a 2020 gray Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Rogue suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the Escape was not injured, but was evaluated as a precaution.

The crash closed Lebanon Pike in both directions between Cherry Lane and Central Valley Pike for hours.

The road has since reopened and the crash remains under investigation.