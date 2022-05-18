WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at the I-65 exchange near mile marker 30 around 9:20 a.m.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed in the crash, which appears to involve an overturned vehicle.

The roadway is not entirely closed but motorists should expect delays in the area.