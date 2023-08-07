RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following a Sunday night crash that occurred on Interstate 840.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. on I-840 near mile marker 50 in Rutherford County on Sunday, August 6.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash involved a passenger car and commercial vehicle. Troopers told News 2 that one person was killed in the crash. It remains unknown which vehicle the victim was traveling in.

THP says the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No other information was released.