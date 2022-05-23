PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Portland early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 118. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash. The cause of the crash remains unknown and the victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
THP crews on scene have blocked the two right northbound lanes of Interstate 65 as they investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.