1 killed in crash on I-40 near Fesslers Lane in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on I-40 in Nashville Friday evening.

According to Metro Police, the vehicle was heading East when the driver hit the concrete barrier near Fesslers Lane just before 8:00 p.m.

Officers said the male victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, but their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.