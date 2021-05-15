1 killed in crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville.

The wreck was reported in the eastbound lanes near Exit 209A just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said two vehicles were involved and three people were injured.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find one person dead. Two people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but their conditions remain unknown.

The wreck impacted multiple lanes of traffic and remains under investigation.