WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person on a bicycle was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. near Exit 238.

Lebanon police reported the deadly crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on a bicycle.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.