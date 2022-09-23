WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person on a bicycle was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. near Exit 238.
Lebanon police reported the deadly crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on a bicycle.
The roadway is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.