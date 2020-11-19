1 killed in crash on I-24 in Robertston County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 19 around 8:45 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the crash involved a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.

The roadway is currently closed in both directions while crash investigators process the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.