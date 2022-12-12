NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-24 near mile marker 63 close to the Rutherford County line.
According to THP, the crash involved two vehicles and one person was pronounced dead. The westbound lanes of traffic remain closed, but officials say the roadway should reopen soon.
Traffic is being diverted to the Waldron Road exit until all lanes officially clear. The cause of the crash, and the victim’s identity, has not been revealed at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.