SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash in Sumner County Saturday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 near West Briggs Road in Cottontown at around 6 p.m.

TDOT says Highway 25 is currently closed while authorities investigate. The roadway is expected to reopen at 8 p.m.

No other information was released.