HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash near Hendersonville Thursday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash involved three vehicles and happened on Highway 31 East near Country Club Drive.
THP has confirmed one person has died in the crash.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.