CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a fatal crash, according to Clarksville police.

According to a release, a woman in her 50’s was driving a Toyota Sequoia west on Dunbar Cave Road when, for unknown reasons, she went off the side of the roadway and crashed into a tree in the 500 block of Dunbar Cave Road.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.