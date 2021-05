CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died in a crash on Highway 12 North in Cheatham County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

TDOT says the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Highway 12 northbound near Saddle Tree Road.

Highway 12 is closed is both directions. The road is expected to be cleared by 10 p.m.