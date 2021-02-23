1 killed in 6-vehicle crash on I-24 East north of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a crash along Interstate 24 north of Nashville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. at mile marker 44 north of the I-65 split.

One person in the multi-vehicle crash, which involved a commercial vehicle and five passenger vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Four patients were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. Three others went to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where their condition is unknown.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are working to contain a fuel spill from the semi involved in the crash.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic. It is not known when it will reopen.