SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Sumner County early Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 5:47 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Route 25 near Biggs Road.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash involved two passenger vehicles and one person has been confirmed dead.
THP says the roadway will remain closed until at least 7:30 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.