SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Sumner County early Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:47 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Route 25 near Biggs Road.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash involved two passenger vehicles and one person has been confirmed dead.

THP says the roadway will remain closed until at least 7:30 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.