Crash on Gallatin Pike South claims life of pedestrian in motorized wheelchair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died in a hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike South and police are searching for the suspect vehicle.
Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Gallatin Pike South near W. Due West Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. A silver Chevy Monte Carlo reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian who was in a motorized wheelchair.
Anyone with information on the car or the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.