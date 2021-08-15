Crash on Gallatin Pike South claims life of pedestrian in motorized wheelchair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died in a hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike South and police are searching for the suspect vehicle.

Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Gallatin Pike South near W. Due West Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. A silver Chevy Monte Carlo reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian who was in a motorized wheelchair.

Anyone with information on the car or the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

BREAKING: Officers are on the lookout for this hit & run silver Chevy Monte Carlo that struck & fatally injured a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair on Gallatin Pike S @ W Due West Av @ 1:20 p.m. today. See the car or have info about it? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/fKp9rEQQRT — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 15, 2021