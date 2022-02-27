WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Williamson County.
The crash happened around midnight on Old Natchez Trace and involved one vehicle. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there was one fatality in the single-vehicle crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim has not been identified.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.