WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fatal overnight crash has shut down the northbound lanes of I-65 in Williamson County.

The crash happened Wednesday just after midnight in the northbound lanes of I-65 ahead of the Moores Lane exit near mile marker 69.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a car believed to have no lights on broke down in a lane of traffic.

Officials say that’s when a semi-truck traveling on I-65 rear-ended the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle died on scene according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified and it is unknown when the northbound lanes of I-65 will reopen.