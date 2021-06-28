Man killed after being hit by train in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed after being hit by a train in Antioch early Monday morning.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Hickory Hollow Parkway, right off Interstate 24.

First responders said a man was hit by a train. They later confirmed he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

CSX officials arrived on the scene after 4 a.m. to investigate.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

