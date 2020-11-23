1 killed, 3 injured in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in Perry County Sunday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle collision was reported around 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hurricane Creek Road, southeast of Linden.

A crash report from THP states one passenger in the vehicle was killed, while two other passengers and the driver were transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not known.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by THP.

