DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at Lucky’s Bar and Grill located on 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike.

According to Metro police, witnesses on scene told officers that 45-year-old Christopher Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument with another man at the bar and they then exchanged gunfire.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Johnson, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were all struck by the gunfire. Metro police said all three were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Officials say Johnson died from his injuries, but the other two victims are expected to survive.

According to Metro police, the second gunman and multiple witnesses fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.