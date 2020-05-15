1 killed, 2 injured in Hendersonville house fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died and two others were injured after a fire at a home in Hendersonville Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Shadow Lane.

Fire crews arrived to find two people trapped inside the burning home, while the third was able to make it outside, according to Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush.

One of the people trapped in the home died at the scene and the other was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The third victim was also hospitalized for treatment of injuries and smoke inhalation.

No additional information was immediately released. A press conference is expected to be held later Friday morning.

