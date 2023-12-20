PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Ohio woman lost her life and two Georgia motorists were hurt Wednesday morning following a head-on collision along Interstate 40 in Putnam County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Officials said a 2022 Dodge Ram 5500 was pulling an enclosed trailer eastbound on I-40 when the truck went off the left side of the road , crossed the median, traveled into the westbound lanes, and hit a 2016 Nissan Rogue head-on near mile marker 280.

THP said the driver of the Nissan — identified as 58-year-old Tanya Johnson of Ohio — was killed in the crash, even though she was wearing her seatbelt.

Meanwhile, two people — described by authorities as a 51-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger, both from Georgia — were inside the Dodge and wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, which left them injured. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

According to THP, charges are pending against the man who was driving the Dodge.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s online traffic map shows all lanes have been reopened at mile marker 280 on I-40 West as of 1:45 p.m.

No additional details have been released about this deadly incident.