1 killed, 2 injured in crash on West Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Old Buena Vista Road.

Metro police reported one person died when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch. Two occupants were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The roadway is closed to traffic. It is not known when it will fully reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.