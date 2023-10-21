HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died and two others are injured following an overnight crash at an intersection in the Hermitage area, police say.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Downs Boulevard and Lebanon Pike on Saturday, Oct. 21.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was killed in the crash and two other individuals sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not provided.

No other information was immediately released.