SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes just after midnight near the I- 840 exit and between I-840 and Almaville Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles, one of which was a tractor-trailer. At this time, THP has confirmed one person was killed and two others were injured. The extent of their injuries was not reported.

The westbound lanes of I-24 remain closed as officers investigate the crash scene. Crews expect the roadway to reopen in a 2-hour timeframe.

No other information was immediately released.