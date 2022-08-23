SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes just after midnight near the I- 840 exit and between I-840 and Almaville Road.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles, one of which was a tractor-trailer. At this time, THP has confirmed one person was killed and two others were injured. The extent of their injuries was not reported.
The westbound lanes of I-24 remain closed as officers investigate the crash scene. Crews expect the roadway to reopen in a 2-hour timeframe.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.