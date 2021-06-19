1 killed, 2 injured after crash involving 3 motorcycles in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist has died and two other motorcyclists are injured after a crash in Maury County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. Saturday and happened in the 4000 block of Williamsport Pike near Fattybread Branch Road and Natchez Trace Parkway.

One motorcycle reportedly crossed the center line of the roadway and crashed head-on into a pickup truck pulling a trailer. The motorcyclist was killed and the other two motorcyclists were injured after being hit by debris from the crash, according to THP.

One injured motorcyclist was transported from the scene via LifeFlight while the other was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The identity of the motorcyclist who died after crashing into the pickup truck has not been released.

The crash closed Williamsport Pike for several hours as authorities worked to investigate and clear the scene.