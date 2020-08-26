1 killed, 11 displaced after apartment fire in Erin

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed after being trapped in their apartment when it caught fire late Monday night in Houston County.

The Erin Fire Department responded around 10 p.m. to a fire at an apartment complex on Shamrock Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were coming from the front door of the building. They later learned someone was trapped inside one of the units.

Firefighters were able to get into the burning apartment, but the person living inside was already dead, the department explained.

The apartment building was heavily damaged by fire and smoke. The fire department said at least eleven other people living in the building were displaced, as a result.

No identifying information about the victim was immediately released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.