MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another injured in a rollover crash in Maury County.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, crews responded around 9:45 p.m. Friday to Theta Pike for a crash with two people injured.

The department said one person was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while a second was pronounced dead.

No additional details were immediately released.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.