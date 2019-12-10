1 killed, 1 injured in La Vergne crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in a crash that killed one person and injured another late Monday night in La Vergne.

La Vergne police said a vehicle crashed into a tree on Centerpointe Way at New Paul Road around 11:30 p.m., as heavy rain was pouring down.

Two females were inside the vehicle and were transported to a hospital, where police revealed the passenger was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

