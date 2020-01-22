1 killed, 1 injured in Decatur County fire

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another suffered minor burns when a home caught fire in Decatur County early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Cody Lane near Sardis Ridge Road in Perryville.

According to Decatur County Emergency Management, one person was able to escape the burning structure with minor burns, but another person did not survive.

The name of the victim has not been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

