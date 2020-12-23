1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a head-on crash that killed one person and injured another on Bell Road in Antioch late Tuesday night.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the collision involving a sedan and an SUV near the intersection with Hickory Highlands Drive.

Police said one of the vehicles involved crossed over the center line and slammed head-on into the other vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was transported to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

