NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash on the interstate in Donelson late Wednesday night.

Metro police responded around 10 p.m. to a collision involving one vehicle on Interstate 40 westbound near Elm Hill Pike.

While no specific details were immediately released, police said one person died as a result of the crash, while another person was injured. The extent of the injuries was not known.

The crash remains under investigation.