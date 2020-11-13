1 killed, 1 critically injured after crash in Priest Lake neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed and another critically injured in a crash in the Priest Lake area early Friday morning.

Metro police responded just before 2 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Bell Road at Couchville Pike.

When officers arrived, they said they located an adult and a child with critical injuries.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt University University Center, where investigators said one of them was pronounced dead. They did not specify which victim passed away.

Bell Road is currently closed to traffic in the area. It is not known when it will reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.