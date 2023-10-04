WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured and multiple dogs were rescued from a house fire in Williamson County Wednesday evening.

Williamson County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a home on Bending Chestnut Road for reports of a house fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries; over 15 dogs were also rescued from the home and were not injured, according to officials.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and started after an electrical fan malfunctioned.