1 injured in South Nashville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in an apartment fire in South Nashville Sunday night.

The Nashville Fire Department says the fire happened at an apartment in the 1500 block of Enclave Circle. Crews arrived on scene and saw smoke coming from an apartment building. Multiple callers reported hearing a loud explosion and then saw flames, along with a smoke odor.

As firefighters entered the building, they performed an initial search and found one patient inside. The patient was rescued from the building and is being transported. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire has been contained and crews are currently performing “salvage and overhaul,” according to the fire department. Crews are also working on ventilating the building.

The scene is still active.

News 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.