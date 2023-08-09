ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Tuesday night near an apartment complex in Antioch.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hickory Highlands Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a shooting victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was inside their car when they were shot in the log, according to Metro police.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries that were sustained in the shooting.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that the shot came from an apartment building near the car, which led police to clear the building.

Metro police said no suspects were identified and no arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.