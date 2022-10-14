SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School Friday afternoon.

Smyrna police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday; one person was taken into custody, while one victim was taken to an area hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said the shooting happened at apartments adjacent to Smyrna High School, prompting the school to go on lockdown. The lockdown, however, has since been lifted.

The investigation remains active, according to police.