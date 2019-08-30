1 injured in school bus crash near Lancaster

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was hospitalized following a crash Thursday night involving a school bus and an SUV in Smith County.

The Smith County Rescue Squad said it was one of multiple agencies that responded around 9:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Lancaster Highway near Smith Fork Creek Road.

According to the county’s rescue squad, it took crews more than 30 minutes to free a passenger pinned inside the SUV. That person was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries, the agency said.

There were no students onboard the school bus involved, authorities revealed.

No further details have been released.