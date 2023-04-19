RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a house fire on Tuesday, April 11 in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County officials said the fire happened at a home off Highway 231 at around 1 p.m. Firefighters went inside the home and rescued one person who was taken to the Vanderbilt Burn Center. The victim has since been discharged.

“I am proud of our quick response to the scene and the actions of the Rutherford County firefighters saved this person’s life,” said Rutherford County Fire Rescue Chief Larry Farley.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.