1 injured in North Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a fire at a residential duplex in North Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Chesapeake Court for reports of a residential fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential duplex.

A short time later, crews were able to get the fire under control. One side of the duplex is a total loss, while the other side sustained minimal damage. However, that side will not be able to be occupied due to the power being cut to the whole property.

The Red Cross was also called to the scene to help two occupants of the duplex. One of them was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for burns.

Crews are currently performing salvage and overhaul tactics on the duplex.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.